Closure of Mesachie fire hall a travesty

I am shocked and outraged that the CVRD has closed our fire hall

As a tax-paying citizen of Mesachie Lake, I am shocked and outraged that the CVRD has closed our fire hall in Mesachie Lake and benched our highly skilled emergency response team.

They have put every single person, every single pet and every single home in our community at risk. When seconds matter (it’s an emergency right and it is the CVRD website that states “seconds count”) 10-15 minutes or 700-900 seconds ADDED RESPONSE TIME from Lake Cowichan or Honeymoon Bay to attend is absolutely unacceptable. We have a competent, highly trained first responder crew two blocks away, with all the appropriate equipment to support them — I know, I served with them.

Mesachie Lake Fire Department also provides aid to all fire calls in Honeymoon Bay — or used to. Whatever issue the CVRD has with our fire department executive, is aside from the fact that there are options to manage this without putting our community at risk. During my entire year of service at the Mesachie Lake Fire Department our fire chief and deputy fire chief acted professionally and were fine examples of thoughtful, skilled leaders, knowledgeable and experienced teachers, and extraordinary firefighters. They have dedicated their lives to keeping our community safe and they have all the skills necessary to follow through. We need them back on watch desperately!

Any fire in any structure here is doomed with an additional 10-15 minute wait BEFORE emergency help arrives. Anyone with a life threatening emergency — heart attack, aneurism, stroke etc. is doomed. Any serious vehicular accident…

This is just not right to put a community at risk for any amount of time, let alone months, when a professional, experienced first responder crew is right down the block. The CVRD’s people: John Elzinga, Conrad Cowan and John Lefebure are in the spotlight and I trust will encourage the CVRD board of directors to reverse its decision to close our firehall and endanger our community. What an immense travesty if someone loses their life and/or their home when the solution is right down the block.

Dr. Brenda A Bernhardt

Mesachie Lake

