I’ve got no kids, so I’ve got no kin skin in this game.

Climate change could be catastrophic

However, I love humanity and hate to imagine the needless suffering that absolutely will result from ignoring the possibly catastophic results of climate change on this already overcrowded, overly weaponized planet, possibly sooner than you’d like to believe. But I can imagine it and I do.

It’s a sad reflection on our society that Goebbels’ truth about “repeat a lie often enough and it becomes the truth” is still as true as it ever was. Therefore, I guess I do, in fact, need to mention, once again, that the scientific consensus is definitely in, and yes, it is the human burning of fossil fuels that is the cause of the climate change we are witnessing.

Oh, and then there’s the messy business of uncleanable spills…

Gavin Trowsdale

Galiano Island