Cigarette butts a big fire danger

I am writing to remind smokers to dispose of their butts properly in this time of extreme fire hazard.

I was shocked to see a driver flick a lit butt out of the vehicle window near Ladysmith this weekend, obviously without regard for the possible devastation this careless act could wreak.

Please, PLEASE find a way to dispose of your butts safely.

Rennie Robson

Mill Bay