Christmas can wait until after Remembrance Day

I think that it should be made a law

In response to your Nov. 9 edition and Joe Sawchuk’s thoughts on Christmas decorations, etc. being put off until after the Remembrance Day services on Nov. 11, and his further suggestion that the days between Halloween and Remembrance Day be allocated solely to remembering our veterans, those passed and those still alive.

I personally couldn’t agree more and I think that it should be made a law — on the books — and not just left to the conscience of the retailers who benefit from the sale of Christmas decor and gadgetry. Without the victory that our veterans fought so valiantly to attain, with horrendous consequences in many cases, these retailers could very well be non-existent.

Hats off to you, Joe, for making a public statement regarding the respect and consideration our veterans so rightfully deserve! I think these veterans deserve a whole lot more from society and from government sources than they are getting and your suggestions are the least we could do — and do gracefully.

Donna Brubaker,

Duncan

