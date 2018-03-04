Taking some downtime, especially if you are a caregiver, can help with burnout. (submitted)

Chris Wilkinson column: Burning out? Make a change

Burnout doesn’t go away on its own

Are you burned out? We see burnout often in caregiving. Whether a caregiver is a family member or is a hired caregiver, caregiver burnout happens every day. It’s a major concern in caregiving. Yet it’s not just caregivers. Or even caregiving related. It’s all around us in today’s world. Perhaps you are experiencing some burnout currently.

You might be experiencing burnout if you:

• Feel exhausted much of the time

• Feel overly emotional

• Feel that every day at work is a bad day

• Feel no joy or interest in your work, or even feel depressed by it

• Feel overwhelmed

• Engage in escapist behaviors, such as excess drinking or binge-watching TV

• Have less patience with others than you used to

• Feel hopeless about your life or work

• Experience physical symptoms such as chest pain, shortness of breath, sleeplessness, or heart palpitations (NOTE: see a physician about these!)

Burnout doesn’t go away on its own; rather, it will get worse unless you address the underlying issues causing it. Ignoring it is the worst strategy. A longer term depression can result.

You probably know why you’re getting burned out. It’s not usually a mystery. Focus on what changes you can make to either alter the source of the stress or move away from the primary source of it if possible.

Recovery can be a slow process. Of course, proper sleep, good nutrition, and exercise are very important, but identifying the cause and making a change is most important.

Also very important is to talk to a trusted friend or family member about it. Or perhaps a professional counsellor. Keeping it to yourself does NOT help. Often it just allows it to worsen. As you talk through it, you’ll begin to feel the weight lift — and sometimes talking through it leads you to the solution through the natural thought and discussion process.

In today’s culture of fast-pace, full-plate, no-room-for-the-unexpected, we must be aware of the “overwhelm trap” and lean on others to help us get through it. As much as we like to think we can do it on our own, it’s predictable what the outcome will be and that the pattern will be cyclical and repetitive. Take some down time and unplug.

