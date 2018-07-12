Chemainus is changing to a younger demographic

This little town is busting at the seams and changing quickly.

Chemainus is changing to a younger demographic

Re: “Can the end of Chemainus be far off?” (Citizen, July 11)

I know this article is primarily about the controversy around the strata that has made the news for banning children playing on the street, but I needed to respond to the opinion that Chemainus is a 55-plus dying town.

I heartily dissagree. I moved here three and a half years ago with my husband and four school aged children. I believe the writer’s opionion was true then but not at all now. This town has undergone a radical change in these few short years.

The main street, which I consider to be the Willow Street blocks, is full, with new businesses moving in all the time. Wiffle games, the new eastern clothing shop next to the realty space. The health food store doubled their square footage. Several businesses were sold and are under new managment but doing just fine. The auction house expanded, the British pub store opened.

There have been some things that had to go to make way for the new, but there is more new than not. The introduction of Riot Brewing and the Sawmill Taphouse restaurant and its catered event space, have radically changed the 49th Parallel area. There are live bands, and events every weekend.

The Catholic school may have dying enrollment but the public school enrollment is way up. I think the town is changing from the 55-plus demographic to a younger demographic, and it is time to move the farmers market to a Saturday from Wednesday afternoons. No one I know can make a Wednesday afternoon market, we have jobs and kids and mortgages.

The local owner-operated shops and lack of big chain stores bring such a different experience to living and shopping here and I believe it draws a lot of people to this little town. There is opportunity here for a small business owner when you are not in as close, direct competition with the Walmart. If I can find it local I save myself the drive. I shop at the 49th Parallel, their prices are good, produce fresh.

This little town is busting at the seams and changing quickly. Come for a visit on a Saturday night, have dinner at the Sawmill, a beer at Riot, check their Facebook page for events, you will see.

Zoe Nedelec

Chemainus

Previous story
Chamber column: Duncan visitor centre ready to welcome thousands during busy summer
Next story
Doesn’t make sense to build ferries in B.C.

Just Posted

Residents cleaning up dangerous mess at old Crofton Elementary

Back of the building ransacked with graffiti, drug paraphernalia and sparking a fear of fires

Accident snarls traffic on Trans Canada Highway just outside Duncan

Sedan rear-ends sport utility vehicle

Valley players ride Wave to provincial championship

A pair of soccer players from the Cowichan Valley helped the Vancouver… Continue reading

VIDEO: Town residents get chance to take aim at Lake Cowichan council

Peeling paint on town hall, young people on council, blocked fire access, and more spark debate

Former CVAC athletes in contention at Harry Jerome

Two former Cowichan Valley Jaguars athletes found themselves in the thick of… Continue reading

Disputed maple reborn at Island Savings Centre in Duncan as art piece

Iconic tree taken down in 2016

More housing, subsidies urged for B.C. poverty reduction plan

Survey respondents want family options, and ‘not just in the ‘hood’

B.C. man striving for success beneath the surface

Jaryd Middleton, 21, in England for international submarine competition

Updated: Evacuation order given as Kamloops wildfire grows to 200 hectares

A large plume of smoke can be seen from the city and the fire has closed Shuswap Road.

B.C. lawyer facing two child porn charges

Appears next in provincial court July 24

Video: 4-mile iceberg breaks off eastern Greenland

A team of scientists has captured a four-mile iceberg breaking away from a glacier in eastern Greenland

Fire kills woman, 2 dogs on Vancouver Island

“The remains of what appear to be an adult person and those of two animals were located.”

B.C. man nets $1,750 fine for speeding 70 kilometres over limit in Alberta

The man, 37, who was not named by police, was fined in Alberta provincial court Thursday

Burnaby RCMP look for suspect in hit-and-run that sent officer to hospital

Officer was hit during a routine traffic stop, police say

Most Read