Chemainus is changing to a younger demographic

Re: “Can the end of Chemainus be far off?” (Citizen, July 11)

I know this article is primarily about the controversy around the strata that has made the news for banning children playing on the street, but I needed to respond to the opinion that Chemainus is a 55-plus dying town.

I heartily dissagree. I moved here three and a half years ago with my husband and four school aged children. I believe the writer’s opionion was true then but not at all now. This town has undergone a radical change in these few short years.

The main street, which I consider to be the Willow Street blocks, is full, with new businesses moving in all the time. Wiffle games, the new eastern clothing shop next to the realty space. The health food store doubled their square footage. Several businesses were sold and are under new managment but doing just fine. The auction house expanded, the British pub store opened.

There have been some things that had to go to make way for the new, but there is more new than not. The introduction of Riot Brewing and the Sawmill Taphouse restaurant and its catered event space, have radically changed the 49th Parallel area. There are live bands, and events every weekend.

The Catholic school may have dying enrollment but the public school enrollment is way up. I think the town is changing from the 55-plus demographic to a younger demographic, and it is time to move the farmers market to a Saturday from Wednesday afternoons. No one I know can make a Wednesday afternoon market, we have jobs and kids and mortgages.

The local owner-operated shops and lack of big chain stores bring such a different experience to living and shopping here and I believe it draws a lot of people to this little town. There is opportunity here for a small business owner when you are not in as close, direct competition with the Walmart. If I can find it local I save myself the drive. I shop at the 49th Parallel, their prices are good, produce fresh.

This little town is busting at the seams and changing quickly. Come for a visit on a Saturday night, have dinner at the Sawmill, a beer at Riot, check their Facebook page for events, you will see.

Zoe Nedelec

Chemainus