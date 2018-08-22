Check your facts when talking Trump

The reactions to my letter of Aug. 10th entitled “Lose the Trump Hysteria” were both predictable and deficient. They were predictable because two common responses these days are “You’re a Nazi !” and “You’re a racist!” But these comments are meaningless if you can’t refute an argument.They are also sad examples of the famous logical fallacy known as “Attack the man.”

Neither response, one directed at Trump, and the other at me, answered anything. Let’s look at this. For example, the first letter, overlooking style deficiencies, ignored many of my talking points and accused him, and millions of other Americans of racism because they opposed Obama care. It’s a policy, not a man. It’s impossible to be racist towards a health care policy. The idea that individuals are discriminatory because you “feel” they are, is completely indefensible.

Statements about bankruptcy are irrelevant. In the business world, they are not uncommon as you go up the ladder of success. Many successful businessmen have had bankruptcies before. What is the insinuation anyway, that because he went bankrupt he is unsuitable? Harry Truman was a haberdasher at one point, did this make him unsuitable to be president ?

As for sexual escapades, I suggest the writer look into history, especially that of J.F.K., who today would have been jailed for his exploits both in and out of the White House. Please reread my original letter re President Obama and national debt. Who bankrupted the U.S.?

The second letter response barely merits any mention except to say that it is just an insult, and if that is the extent of author’s argument he doesn’t have one.

Look more deeply into these issues folks. It’s not as simple as glib answers and insulting remarks.