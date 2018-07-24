Changes needed to cut down dangerous driving

Copy of a letter to MLA Sonia Furstenau

I’m 70 years old and I’ve worked and travelled Canada from coast to coast and I must say that B.C. has the worst traffic.

Again accidents on the Malahat and the Coquihalla holding up traffic for hours and costing ICBC a bunch of money. The other day we drove to Nanaimo and then to Victoria we did not see one police car on the road, but saw vehicles speeding, changing lanes dangerously; even if I was going about 105 km/h in a 90 zone I was passed and cut off a few times.

We cannot let the drivers police themselves. One or two suggestions: highway patrols, like Alberta, they have sheriff on the QE11 which slows down the traffic, photo radar works also. I bet that the fines would pay for the extra cost of manpower and would lower the ICBC claims.

The highways are scary. I would like you to propose changes to the policing of our highways and to save some lives

Louis Boulianne

Cowichan Bay