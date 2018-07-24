Changes needed to cut down dangerous driving

I must say that B.C. has the worst traffic.

Changes needed to cut down dangerous driving

Copy of a letter to MLA Sonia Furstenau

I’m 70 years old and I’ve worked and travelled Canada from coast to coast and I must say that B.C. has the worst traffic.

Again accidents on the Malahat and the Coquihalla holding up traffic for hours and costing ICBC a bunch of money. The other day we drove to Nanaimo and then to Victoria we did not see one police car on the road, but saw vehicles speeding, changing lanes dangerously; even if I was going about 105 km/h in a 90 zone I was passed and cut off a few times.

We cannot let the drivers police themselves. One or two suggestions: highway patrols, like Alberta, they have sheriff on the QE11 which slows down the traffic, photo radar works also. I bet that the fines would pay for the extra cost of manpower and would lower the ICBC claims.

The highways are scary. I would like you to propose changes to the policing of our highways and to save some lives

Louis Boulianne

Cowichan Bay

Previous story
Horn honking motorist last straw

Just Posted

Meade Creek Recycling Centre opens after $5.5M upgrade

New and upgraded $5.5-million facility offers more recycing options

Cowichan cleans up on BC Summer Games podium

Local athletes collect more than three dozen medals

North Cowichan looks to set up reserve fund for Quamichan Lake

Solutions for algae-plagued Quamichan Lake could be expensive

Overnight road work closes Pacific Marine Circle Route

The portion of the Pacific Marine Circle Route between Port Renfrew and… Continue reading

Rebuild it and they will come: Cowichan wetland project creates habitat for fish and fowl

The wetlands are in the low-lying section of NCC’s Chase Woods Nature Preserve

Toronto’s Greektown community holds vigil for victims of weekend shooting

Two people were killed and 13 were injured

VIDEO: Humpback rubs against whale-watching boat

Tourism operator describes astonishing encounter

Whitecaps coach all but confirms Alphonso Davies heading to Bayern Munich

Carl Robinson talks about the 17-year-old star joining the top club at the end of MLS season

Petronas secures 25% of LNG Canada

The deal will allow Petronas to develop its natural gas resource in northeast B.C.

Operation Little Black Dress reaching new heights for B.C. search and rescue group

Women hope to inspire others to fundraise for their search and rescue volunteers

Woman dies after becoming trapped in B.C. clothing donation bin

The woman got stuck in the door of the bin owned by the Developmental Disabilities Association

CP Rail manager guilty after train carrying dangerous goods left unattended

The train was left without hand brakes east of Revelstoke in February 2015

B.C. homicide cops probe death of 7-year-old girl

Aaliyah Rosa’s body was discovered inside a rental unit at 20053 68 Avenue in Willoughby

Edmonton-area dads arrested after daughters under age four sexually abused

Alberta’s Internet Child Exploitation team conducted separate search warrants on July 19

Most Read

  • Changes needed to cut down dangerous driving

    I must say that B.C. has the worst traffic.

  • Horn honking motorist last straw

    The bicyclists you pass on the road when you are behind the wheel could be one of your own family