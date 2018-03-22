Change to MSP/health tax will cause layoffs

Some taxpayers voted for change in the last B.C. provincial election. Part of that change is that employers will start laying off employees come January, 2019 because of the new NDP minority government employer tax to offset elimination of MSP premiums.

Retail employers will not increase their prices to their customers to offset this added expense. Send employees to the unemployment office, is their answer. Other employers such as construction will cease hiring.

Also the NDP have made the carbon tax no longer revenue neutral, so taxpayers that receive their July 5, 2018 GST/climate action rebate cheque will have a lower dollar amount on it.

Do these taxpayers that voted for change ever wonder why provincial NDP governments in B.C., Ontario, and Nova Scotia only lasted one term? The NDP minority government have no knowledge of how a business operates and their decision making is only going to hurt the pocket books of the working taxpayers. Unbelievable!

Joe Sawchuk

Duncan

