Change bankruptcy laws to protect workers, pensioners

Canadians need to access information about federal government plans related to Bill C-27

Change bankruptcy laws to protect workers, pensioners

“Something wicked this way comes.”

New to the work force? Experienced? A pensioner?

You need to do two things: support private members Bill C-384 and sign the petition that changes the laws.

Canadians need to access information about federal government plans related to Bill C-27 and to remember that in 2015 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau clearly promised to the National Association of Federal Retirees in writing that defined benefit plans “which have already been paid for by employees and pensioners, should not be retroactively changed into [target benefit plans]”.

First, Google “PMB Bill C-384 Canada 2017”. You will access information that gives reasons to sign the petition that changes laws.

Next, email scott.duvall@parl.gc.ca to sign the online petition or to request a downloadable copy of the petition.

K. Bristow Davis

Duncan

Previous story
Thanks for key return
Next story
Be thankful for, not critical of commissionaires

Just Posted

VIDEO: Should Lake Cowichan’s fire alarm be shut off at night?

It’s intrusive, interrupting sleep, perhaps even scaring newcomers and tourists: resident says

Quamichan Lake residents plan to raise big voice

Neighbourhood densities and health of lake among top priorities

Furstenau hopes review will restore public confidence in assessment process

Government ordered review of B.C.’s environmental assessment process last week

Soul King ready to reign in Crofton

SoulKing back by popular demand for those who saw it, but also for those who missed it

Protest against animal abuse planned for Duncan Courthouse

Petition also making the rounds

Cobble Hill Seedy Saturday draws huge crowd

This year, organizers doubled the number of vendors at the event

Snowbirds, F-18 set to visit Comox Valley for annual ‘spring training’

Canadian Forces teams will be at 19 Wing Comox for three weeks in April

Crown won’t appeal acquittal of accused in Tina Fontaine case

Prosecutors say hat only errors in law can be appealed when someone is found not guilty

Trudeau: Canada won’t be a back door for cheap steel

Trudeau says measures available to prevent Canada being used as back door for steel

B.C. couple honoured with Meritorious Service Medals

Paul and Terry Nichols were recognized by Governor General Julie Payette Feb. 28 in Ottawa

B.C. man accused of misusing $450,000 of investors’ money

The B.C. Securities Commission alleges William Wade Furman got eight investors to contribute money

Lindsey’s Law: New national DNA data bank honours missing B.C. woman

Vancouver Island mom Judy Peterson’s efforts result in missing persons’ DNA data bank

7,000 pairs of shoes laid out in Washington, D.C., to honour kids killed by gun violence

Students across the United States are set to stage a walkout on Wednesday

Feds and First Nations to collaborate on monitoring oil spills

“We value and need their knowledge and expertise to be successful”

Most Read