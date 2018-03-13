Canadians need to access information about federal government plans related to Bill C-27

Change bankruptcy laws to protect workers, pensioners

“Something wicked this way comes.”

New to the work force? Experienced? A pensioner?

You need to do two things: support private members Bill C-384 and sign the petition that changes the laws.

Canadians need to access information about federal government plans related to Bill C-27 and to remember that in 2015 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau clearly promised to the National Association of Federal Retirees in writing that defined benefit plans “which have already been paid for by employees and pensioners, should not be retroactively changed into [target benefit plans]”.

First, Google “PMB Bill C-384 Canada 2017”. You will access information that gives reasons to sign the petition that changes laws.

Next, email scott.duvall@parl.gc.ca to sign the online petition or to request a downloadable copy of the petition.

K. Bristow Davis

Duncan