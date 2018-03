It is an area consisting of seven, small countries

Central America not a continent or country

In his recent letter criticizing Americans for not using correct terminology, John McDonald wrote: “There is a North America, a Central America and a South America, they are continents not countries.”

Central America is neither “country” nor “continent”. It is an area consisting of seven, small countries at the southern tip of North America.

Mr. McDonald thus compounds his ignorance with pedantry.

Pat Mulcahy

Saltair