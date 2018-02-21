Cell towers need a second look

Editor:

Re:Doctor raises health impacts of cell towers

It is rare that medical doctors like Dr. Stephen Faulkner, have the courage to speak out against the billion dollar telecom industry, who keeps hiding behind Canada’s notoriously outdated Safety Code 6.

Our health system is brought to its knees, with half the population on meds, fueling the opioid crisis, and a rapid rise in chronic and neurological diseases among children, despite organic foods and healthy living.

If there were more informed physicians like Dr. Faulkner, our communities would be much healthier places.

I invite anyone who values the health of their children more, than their beguiling wireless devices, to read the repeated warnings of the growing number of international doctors and scientists, from 41 nations, regarding the ubiquitous microwave radiation pollution we face 24/7, inside our homes and work places. Take the time to read the long list of renown international scientists, listed at the end of this document, who are frantically waiving red flags in our faces.

Health effects include increased cancer risk, cellular stress, increase in harmful free radicals, genetic damages, structural and functional changes of the reproductive system, learning and memory deficits, neurological disorders, and negative impacts on general well-being in humans. Damage goes well beyond the human race, as there is growing evidence of harmful effects to both plants and animals.

Thank you Mr. Barron for bringing this urgent public health issue, to the attention of the public.

Marcus Schluschen

Gold River

