CDH provides exemplary care

Re: “Woman speaks out after alleged poor CDH treatment”, (Citizen, Jan. 5)

CDH cannot respond in public due to strict patient confidentiality issues, so you report only one side of the story.

Cowichan District Hospital provides excellent patient care. I have worked with this hospital for the last 20 years and have witnessed this community hospital struggling against increasing patient numbers with extremely limited resources. We have up to 20 admitted patients in the emergency room awaiting beds so there is no physical space to bring emergency patients in from the waiting room. We have 160 patients admitted to a hospital with 120 beds. Despite the lack of support, our CDH staff rally to provide compassionate and exemplary care.

This paper needs to support our community and advocate for better resources rather than disseminating fear and distrust in our local hospital.

Valorie Masuda

Mill Bay