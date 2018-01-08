For every bad situation there are usually hundreds of good ones.

CDH a good experience for our family

Re: “Woman speaks out after alleged poor CDH treatment”, (Citizen, Jan. 5)

What an unfortunate experience for Tanya at the CDH. For every bad situation there are usually hundreds of good ones.

My family and I have had several major and minor surgeries at this hospital. My mom spent the last few days of her life in the hospice ward. My daughters gave birth to three beautiful babies also in this hospital.

We have found the surgeons, nurses, X-ray technitions, physiotherapists and all other staff members to be most helpful, pleasant, compassionate and always there when needed. Not all surgeries were uneventful, problems came up, but were addressed quickly and efficiently. Internal bleeding is often associated with the surgical procedure, and I myself was black and blue from hip to toe.

The hospital is old, but the machinery that makes it work is up to date; I will continue to receive my care when needed at the Duncan hospital.

Anna Thomas

Shawnigan Lake