Cathering Macey column: Duncan’s own red carpet stars honoured

By Catherine Macey

Did you know that downtown Duncan had its own red carpet event recently?

OK, so maybe there wasn’t a red carpet, or TV cameras, or seat-fillers, but there was a lot of sincere appreciation for what the following award winners and successful downtown businesses have accomplished and for what they bring to our community. It was obvious that outoing Downtown Duncan BIA President Chris Manley (Resthouse Sleep Solutions) was enjoying his final presidential duty by paying a heartfelt tribute to each of the recipients. A big thanks to Chris for steering the BIA ship this past year with his trademark energy, enthusiasm, and hugs!

The talented trio of Vicky Gamble, Christina Hoffman, and Stephanie James-Robinson were awarded Business of the Year for Forte School of Music. These three hard-working music teachers are all highly qualified, professional, and passionate about sharing their gifts for, and love of, music from their warm and welcoming studio at 122 Station St.

The New Business Award was presented to Ian Smith of Victory Barber & Brand North. Open less than a year, this modern take on the classic barber shop has already garnered a loyal following and offers friendly staff, excellent customer service, a cool vibe, great coffee, and even a pool table! They are a true downtown business success story and a wonderful addition to our community.

The marathon music festival that is the 39 Days of July won The Spirit of Excellence Award. Accepting the award on behalf of the Duncan-Cowichan Festival Society, was Longevity John Falkner, who brought the 39 Days of July to life through his vision, passion, and determination. Now in its 7th year, this inclusive community event has over 250 artists performing to an estimated audience of 40,000 throughout its duration.

Hudson’s on First was chosen by the BIA board of directors as this year’s recipient of the Shirley McGuinness Memorial Award, which recognizes outstanding commitment to the beautification of downtown Duncan and an exceptional effort to improve the appearance and overall experience of the downtown community. The award was presented to owner Andrea Hudson who, along with her team, has transformed both the interior and exterior of the century house at 163 First St. into a beautiful and perfect setting for the exceptional dining experience that Hudson’s on First provides. Congratulations everyone and thanks for being part of Downtown Duncan.