Catherine Macey column: Newcomers, goodbyes and more in downtown Duncan

Have you noticed that things are looking brighter on Canada Avenue lately?

Have you noticed that things are looking brighter on Canada Avenue lately?

The City of Duncan recently installed four new light standards that are a much-welcomed addition to this busy corridor. There are now two lampposts, each with double lights, on the median between Kenneth Street and Ingram Street and two lampposts between Kenneth Street and Station Street. It’s wonderful to have improved lighting in this area and even better to have it done so attractively!

Some recent changes have also taken place at the east end of Station Street. Soulful Memories has now moved its antiques and eclectic offerings to where Excellent Frameworks had been for many years, and the gallery has relocated next door, where Soulful RPM had been spinning its albums. A space swap of sorts, I guess you could say. Suzan Kostiuck, owner of Excellent Frameworks and the E.J. Hughes Gallery enthused about their new digs, “We’re thrilled our new space has come together so beautifully and really happy to have our full assembly room in the back ready for custom framing.”

Huge congratulations to all the Downtown Duncan businesses that were nominated for various 2018 Black Tie Awards. For a not-so-big area, downtown received more than 20 nominations!

Three finalists have now been chosen in each category and I’m happy to report downtown is still well represented with the following nominations: Dobson’s Glass (Customer Service), Vicky Gamble, Stephanie James & Christina Hoffman — Forte School of Music (Young Entrepreneur), Ian Smith — Victory Barber & Brand North (Young Entrepreneur), Terry Raven — Pots & Paraphernalia (Business Achievement 1-10 Employees), Community Policing & Crime Prevention (Volunteer of the Year) and Anne Balding & Claudia Roland — Meals on the Ground (Volunteer of the Year). The Duncan-Cowichan Chamber of Commerce is hosting the gala Black-Tie event on April 7 at Brentwood College — check out their website for more information. Good luck everyone!

Did you know?

• Long-time and well-known downtown business owner Ray Scudder is retiring and closing Ray’s Furniture & Antiques at the end of March. All the best Ray!

• Rebeccah Moore is the proud new owner of the Matraea Baby Boutique.

• The Sesquicentennial (Canada 150) Totem pole will be unveiled in Station Street Park on March 23 at 11 a.m.

Previous story
Don’t believe N. Cowichan couldn’t have gotten money for something else

Just Posted

VIDEO: Council assures minor baseball coaches: It’s Play Ball!

Worried coaches, wanted reassurance that field would be regulation sized for league play

Catherine Macey column: Newcomers, goodbyes and more in downtown Duncan

Have you noticed that things are looking brighter on Canada Avenue lately?

Council approves four extra houses for Penny Lane at Lake Cowichan

After a heated public hearing, and time to reflect, council decides to go ahead

Craig rink wins Island mixed playdowns

Team qualifies for provincials in April

Business notes: Local businesses step up to help Big Brothers Big Sisters

The event raised $22,680 towards local mentoring programs

VIDEO: Council assures minor baseball coaches: It’s Play Ball!

Worried coaches, wanted reassurance that field would be regulation sized for league play

Painting of B.C. lake by Winston Churchill sells for $87,000

Churchill had painted the work in 1929 during visit to an area near Field

New lead in one of six B.C. searches that remain unresolved

New details in case of couple who’d been flying from Cranbook to Kamloops when plane disappeared

Island Good program makes it easier to shop locally

New labelling initiative to be tested in grocery stores

B.C. announces $175 million to cut hip, knee surgery wait times

Premier John Horgan said money will allow for a 34-per-cent increase in surgeries

Starbucks to unveil latest creation: crystal ball frappuccino

The limited-edition drink will be available starting March 22

Eight B.C. restaurants among website’s top 100 in Canada for night out

Seven in Vancouver and one in White Rock make OpenTable’s list of popular spots

B.C.-pioneered wood construction on a roll internationally

Washington state considers mandatory engineered wood for public buildings

Cops say gun-toting robbers used fake police lights to pull over victims

Information wanted on North Shuswap robbery, police impersonation, burnt vehicle, motorhome theft.

Most Read