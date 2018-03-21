Catherine Macey column: Newcomers, goodbyes and more in downtown Duncan

Have you noticed that things are looking brighter on Canada Avenue lately?

The City of Duncan recently installed four new light standards that are a much-welcomed addition to this busy corridor. There are now two lampposts, each with double lights, on the median between Kenneth Street and Ingram Street and two lampposts between Kenneth Street and Station Street. It’s wonderful to have improved lighting in this area and even better to have it done so attractively!

Some recent changes have also taken place at the east end of Station Street. Soulful Memories has now moved its antiques and eclectic offerings to where Excellent Frameworks had been for many years, and the gallery has relocated next door, where Soulful RPM had been spinning its albums. A space swap of sorts, I guess you could say. Suzan Kostiuck, owner of Excellent Frameworks and the E.J. Hughes Gallery enthused about their new digs, “We’re thrilled our new space has come together so beautifully and really happy to have our full assembly room in the back ready for custom framing.”

Huge congratulations to all the Downtown Duncan businesses that were nominated for various 2018 Black Tie Awards. For a not-so-big area, downtown received more than 20 nominations!

Three finalists have now been chosen in each category and I’m happy to report downtown is still well represented with the following nominations: Dobson’s Glass (Customer Service), Vicky Gamble, Stephanie James & Christina Hoffman — Forte School of Music (Young Entrepreneur), Ian Smith — Victory Barber & Brand North (Young Entrepreneur), Terry Raven — Pots & Paraphernalia (Business Achievement 1-10 Employees), Community Policing & Crime Prevention (Volunteer of the Year) and Anne Balding & Claudia Roland — Meals on the Ground (Volunteer of the Year). The Duncan-Cowichan Chamber of Commerce is hosting the gala Black-Tie event on April 7 at Brentwood College — check out their website for more information. Good luck everyone!

Did you know?

• Long-time and well-known downtown business owner Ray Scudder is retiring and closing Ray’s Furniture & Antiques at the end of March. All the best Ray!

• Rebeccah Moore is the proud new owner of the Matraea Baby Boutique.

• The Sesquicentennial (Canada 150) Totem pole will be unveiled in Station Street Park on March 23 at 11 a.m.