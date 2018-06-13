Catherine Macey column: Downtown Duncan looking spiffy this summer

New and refreshed street banners are in the works

By Catherine Macey

Lively and lovely Downtown Duncan.

Our attractive little downtown core is looking pretty spiffy these days (please excuse the antiquated adjective). The parks and gardens are abloom and the gorgeous flower baskets have recently gone up, thanks to the City of Duncan’s hard-working Public Works crew. And with its exterior landscaping now complete, the Dakova building, at the corner of Canada Avenue and Government Street, is an attractive addition to the intersection.

New and refreshed street banners are in the works; patio tables and umbrellas line the sidewalks, and many locals and tourists alike are enjoying the picnic tables and the impressive totems in Station Street Park. On Saturdays, the Duncan Farmers’ Market brings vibrancy to City Square and Ingram Street with more than 100 vendors, and the rest of the week our core is bustling with over 300 unique and independently owned shops and services. Really, who wouldn’t want to spend time downtown?

The Cowichan Valley Museum is also looking great these days. They’ve recently undergone an extensive makeover, thanks to a lot of community support and the Canada 150 Grant they received in 2017. The museum now boasts a new and welcoming double-doored entry and several new permanent exhibits. The changes have taken this local treasure to a whole new level — be sure to visit soon.

Did you know?

• A delightful new business called Treefrog Tropicals, carrying a wide selection of plants, pots and garden accessories, recently opened at 277 Government?

• Juno-winning musician Scotty Hills is joining the team at Forte School of Music in July? He’ll be teaching singing, guitar, and recording and production techniques.

• “Cowichan On Wheels” wheelchair rugby event is in its 13th year? This year’s event took place on Sunday, June 10 in City Square.

• The Duncan Cowichan Festival Society is throwing a party in City Square on June 22 to launch this year’s 39 Days of July program?

• Excellent Frameworks is hosting a book launch for E.J. Hughes Paints Vancouver Island on Saturday, June 23? Victoria artist and author Robert Amos will be introducing his recent release and doing a presentation at 12 p.m.