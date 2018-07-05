Catherine Macey column: Downtown Duncan heating up for summer

By Catherine Macey

Summer is a great time to get outdoors, connect with people, and be part of the community and Downtown Duncan has some great ways to do just that this month.

It might not be the Austrian Alps, but Charles Hoey Park is certainly alive these days with the sound of music. Lots of music. Now in its seventh year, the free musical extravaganza that is the 39 Days of July is in full swing from June 29-Aug. 6.

Thanks to the good work of the Duncan Cowichan Festival Society, this massive musical undertaking is gaining a bigger following with each year’s iteration. With hundreds of performances over the duration of the festival, there is something to suit everyone’s taste — pick up a program to see and hear for yourself.

The streets of the downtown core will be coming alive as well on Saturday, July 14 when we go car-free (and tent crazy!) for Downtown Duncan Day. Most of our shops and restaurants come outside to set up on the sidewalks and streets and many community groups also join in this free family friendly festival.

If you haven’t seen the Downtown Duncan Day Fashion Show before, try to make a point of it this year; it is a top-notch event that showcases dozens of downtown businesses and chances are good you will see a familiar face or two strutting their stuff on the runway. Showtime is 4:30 p.m. at the corner of Craig and Kenneth Streets.

And to top off a wonderful day, the DCFS is once again bringing a tribute band to City Square at 8 p.m. for all to enjoy. This year it’s the Deaf Aids with their offering of early Beatles hits and harmonies. Sounds like a summertime sing-a-long to me!

Downtown Duncan Day Fast Facts:

• The route of the Grande Parade has changed slightly this year and will be heading east from Jubilee Street along Ingram Street (instead of Kenneth).

• The Duncan Farmers’ Market will have 75 vendors set up in City Square and on Kenneth Street between Craig Street and Canada Avenue

• Those energetic Rotarians will be flipping flapjacks again at their Annual Pancake Breakfast starting at 8 a.m.

• Locally renowned rider and bike enthusiast Don Hatton is once again at the helm (or wheel) of the 3rd Annual Motorcycle Show & Shine taking place on Jubilee Street from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.