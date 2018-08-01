Catherine Macey column: Changes coming to Duncan BIA

In the four years that I have been part of the Downtown Duncan BIA, condos have been built…

By Catherine Macey

Like seeing Long John riding a scooter, Gord Heppell wearing a pink shirt, or hearing Stu the commissionaire whistling down the street, some things never seem to change in downtown Duncan, but change they do.

In the four years that I have been fortunate enough to be a part of the Downtown Duncan BIA, condos have been built, Canada Avenue has been upgraded, beautiful murals have been painted, and colourful billboards and banners have gone up (and down). Oh, and there’s been 156 Days of July — yup, I did the math. Change is afoot in the BIA office as well, as I wrap up my role as executive director on Aug. 17.

It seems to me that the Downtown Duncan BIA is one of the best-kept secrets around.

Do you remember when you were a kid and food in the fridge and clean laundry both seemed to just magically appear?

Well, that’s how I see the BIA. They are a group of dedicated individuals working behind the scenes to make your downtown experience as enjoyable as possible.

I love downtown Duncan and I’m proud to have been part of the BIA team and I know for sure that downtown Duncan is only going to get better and better.

So, although I will no longer be part of the team, you can be sure I’ll be cheering from the sidelines as our wonderful little downtown continues to grow, change, and make its mark on the maps of many, and in the hearts of all, who spend time here.

It has been a great experience getting to know and work with so many good people and I am in awe of the hard work, determination, and heart it takes to be a successful small business owner.

Let’s remember to support our friends and neighbours as they work to create a downtown that is unique, vibrant, and welcoming to all.

Happy changes everyone — see you around.

Catherine Macey is executive director of the Downtown Duncan BIA.

Previous story
Cigarette butts a big fire danger
Next story
Trump lining up fascism ducks

Just Posted

Duncan Mayor Phil Kent won’t run for reelection

Kent spent almost 20 years as council member

Catherine Macey column: Changes coming to Duncan BIA

In the four years that I have been part of the Downtown Duncan BIA, condos have been built…

Mikyla Carlow is pure gold in BC Summer Games pool

Youbou swimmer wins four titles

Midget B Thunder finish third at lacrosse provincials

Cowichan trounces Saanich in bronze-medal game

Duncan man, 71, missing from Lake Cowichan

Daniel Alfred Sutherland was last seen at the Tim Hortons in Lake… Continue reading

Quw’utsun Intertribal Pow Wow draws thousands to Cowichan

Despite a blazing sun that pushed the thermometer into the mid-30s range,… Continue reading

Soldiers of Odin to march past homeless camp in B.C. city

People associated with anti-immigration group join with those opposing tent city in Nanaimo

B.C. Interior residents should get break, taxpayers’ group says

Canadian Taxpayers Federation calls on government to cut fuel taxes, fix ICBC and axe new health tax

Thieves steal Swedish royal jewels, escape by speedboat

It happened at a medieval cathedral in Strangnas, west of the capital of Stockholm

Power pays for B.C. NDP in individual fundraising

John Horgan’s ruling party raises $1.26M in first half of 2018

B.C. announces $1.5M to help people detect signs of stroke

Money will help Heart and Stroke Foundation to run FAST program for five straight years

20 years later, destructive ‘98 B.C. wildfire a reminder that fire fuels need to be cut

Counsellor and fire chief look forward to new provincial program to reduce fire fuel.

Evacuation order, state of emergency issued for Placer Mountain fire

BC Wildfire Service continues to work to get blaze under control

B.C. man believed to be sleeping crushed in garbage truck accident

A Victoria man sleeping in a garbage dumpster was accidently killed Wednesday morning

Most Read