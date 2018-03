The cat/dog is wondering if it’s going to be eaten.

Cat in cartoon should have been a pig

If I may say so, the cartoon published in your paper under the sub title “BC-SPCA Adoption guidelines Update” does not reflect recent events. The cat/dog is wondering if it’s going to be eaten. Why did the cartoonist not reflect on recent events, and draw a pig in the arms of a woman? Neither cats or dogs are eaten, pigs are, it’s called “pork” or better still, “bacon”. Yummy, yum!

John Walker

Cobble Hill