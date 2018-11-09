It was timely and I am sure it was printed with respect

Cartoon ignored women who served, shouldn’t have been printed

I read your cartoon, or drawing, under Other Views related to Remembrance Day (Citizen, Nov. 7). It was timely and I am sure it was printed with respect to our men and women who have lost their lives while serving our country.

It was, however, missing all the females who have also lost their lives serving our country: office workers, production workers, nurses and other medical personnel and, in later years, even on the front lines and many, many others.

I have never attended a Remembrance Day service, which I do every year, and not seen women marching in the parade.

This illustration should never have been printed.

David Goodacre

North Cowichan