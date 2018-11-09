Cartoon ignored women who served, shouldn’t have been printed

It was timely and I am sure it was printed with respect

Cartoon ignored women who served, shouldn’t have been printed

I read your cartoon, or drawing, under Other Views related to Remembrance Day (Citizen, Nov. 7). It was timely and I am sure it was printed with respect to our men and women who have lost their lives while serving our country.

It was, however, missing all the females who have also lost their lives serving our country: office workers, production workers, nurses and other medical personnel and, in later years, even on the front lines and many, many others.

I have never attended a Remembrance Day service, which I do every year, and not seen women marching in the parade.

This illustration should never have been printed.

David Goodacre

North Cowichan

Previous story
Wolf: Keeping score is part of life
Next story
Speeds fine, more enforcement needed

Just Posted

DCS Chargers get another shot at volleyball provincials

Duncan Christian will host wildcard tournament on Tuesday

Diversity celebrated as North Cowichan’s new council sworn in

Mayor Al Siebring says he likes council’s diversity

Wilson’s Group acquires 16-year-old Tofino Bus service

Wilson’s Transportation continues expansion in wake of Greyhound

BC Ferries nearly fully booked Friday of Remembrance Day weekend

Between Vancouver Island and the mainland, routes are reserved through the evening

Red Arrow ties Castaways in Div. 4 soccer showdown

Owen Meyland scores for Cowichan in hard-fought match

VIDEO: What you need to know about the pro-rep debate

Legislative reporter doesn’t expect results by end of 2018

Coming up in Cowichan: 1st Holiday Bazaar; Cops, Pops, and Pizza; museum fundraiser

Clements Centre holding first annual Holiday Bazaar The Clements Centre is holding… Continue reading

New gas plants should pay carbon levy on all emissions by 2030, advocates say

Climate-change advocates want natural-gas power plants have to pay a price for greenhouse-gas emissions

Walk-in doctors across B.C. want equal pay

The Walk-In Clinics of BC Association met Friday for its annual general meeting

Alleged white supremacist joins Maxime Bernier’s party

Adam Strashok was disavowed by UCP and federal Tories

Around the BCHL: Moves for Movember and BCHL adds stats

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s happening in the league and throughout the junior A hockey world.

‘Dangerous choice’ sticks Learner driver with 4 tickets

Distracted driving, no adult, and speeding just a few of the offences, West Vancouver police said

Fashion Fridays: Sustainable and ethical fashion

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Owner of truck involved in Broncos bus crash has first court appearance

Sukhmander Singh faces eight charges relating to non-compliance with safety regulations

Most Read