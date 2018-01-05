Carry your two-ply with you

Hours of operation should be when municipal employees start and terminate work.

To pee or not to pee? That is another question for McAdam Park clubhouse.

First of all, football players (aged between eight and 16 years old) don’t drink beer after games. I don’t think coaches would allow that!

Should the clubhouse be open for washroom use? Here are my suggestions. First, hours of operation should be when municipal employees start and terminate work. Second, carry your two-ply with you. Third, enter with a partner, the park si not what it used to be, you don’t want to get mugged.

Finally, have a cell phone and the municipal phone number with you in case of a plumbing disaster.

Just remember is you open the washrooms, the zombies will invade and our petition to take back the park and neighbourhood will have been for naught.

Paul Benson

Duncan

