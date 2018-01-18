Carpet bowlers have been excluded from BC 55+ Games and Canada 55+ Games

Gold medal carpet bowling winners not able to defend their titles in 2018

To the editor;

Carpet Bowlers have participated in the BC 55+ Games since it’s inception in 1987.

We are disappointed to report we’ve been excluded this year, not only from the BC 55+ Games but also from the Canada 55+ Games.

There are people who suggest we can just compete in a different sport. If they haven’t carpet bowled they have no concept of the difficulty of the game and the years it has taken for us to become competitive; we’re sure the other sports feel the same.

We can’t think of a different sport where we can be ready to compete at a provincial or national level by playoff time.

Carpet Bowling is one sport a person can play at virtually any age or condition. Once we learn the challenges of the game we all enjoy it. It is not a particularly easy game. The balls are weighted, often the floors are crooked and competition can be fierce. The camaraderie, though, is wonderful.

We volunteered to supply the equipment and expertise. Generally a school gym is all we need to accommodate us.

Often Carpet Bowlers have mates participating in other sports at the games so it isn’t as economical or as convenient to play in another area.

However, all is not lost. Some of us will be competing in the provincial carpet bowling tournament in Prince George in May and joining other clubs in our zone for various fun days throughout the year.

Hopefully, next year Kelowna will reinstate us when they host the BC 55+ Games.

Linda Verhoeven

Little Fort, B.C.

