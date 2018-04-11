Carl Weber column: Where do you live?

You live not just in your house with your loved ones but in yourself, in your nervous system.

Where do you live?

Huh? Of course I live in the beautiful Cowichan Valley, you answer. Guess again.

You live not just in your house with your loved ones but in yourself, in your nervous system. Our nervous system mediates every function of our being. It recognizes foreign intruders, produces the right amount of bile, determines heart rate and stroke volume, and controls our moods, our ability to run, laugh, cry, see, hear and care. It heals us, connects us to our innate healer and allows us to interface with the world around us.

What happens when our nervous system works at 100 per cent? We live in a world that’s connected, where things run smoothly, where we have only positive self-talk and the person staring back at us in the mirror is regarded with deep love and affection. What happens if our nervous system does not work at 100 per cent because our spine is unhealthy (subluxated)? Then we’re disconnected like an overloaded breaker box, people get on our nerves, our relationships suffer and we live in our heads, away from our hearts in an unloving and confused state.

There is a great intelligence to this universe that is innately in every cell and every space between our cells which keeps everything in perfect balance, perfectly. And what initially may seem horrible — the loss of a job, an accident — can be a gift in disguise.

When we’re open to those gifts, the universe provides us with rich, abundant, and interesting lives. When we’re closed off to these experiences, we can’t grow. When we’re subluxated (interference in our nervous system), it’s difficult to step out into these unknowns because we can’t live in the intelligence of the universe in full faith. If we don’t get that the world is connected because we aren’t connected, I call this a subluxated life. When we live at 100 per cent of our potential, which I call an unsubluxated life, we thrive because we see this overall connection as a regular part of our lives.

So I ask you, where do you live and is your spine and as a result your home, your nervous system, at 100 per cent of your potential so that you can live the best possible life that you can? I hope so because you deserve it.

Aloha and Peace