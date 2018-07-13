Carl Weber column: Everyday heroes: we are all worthy

By Carl Weber

“Thank you so much. I know I’ve got a long road ahead of me but now I know I’m on my way. Those words you used have helped transform my entire attitude,” Terry (not his real name) said to me.

What words you might ask?

“There’s nothing I can do with what’s wrong with you. I can, however, work with what’s right in you. You can’t fight darkness, you have to turn on the light, you can’t fight disease, you have to turn on life!”

Terry heard the words “work with what’s right in you.” After three years of specialist opinions and diagnoses of his symptoms, he had no answers for the origin of his chronic pain. His self-esteem was in the toilet and every human encounter was soiled by the reminder of his unremitting pain. As a result, he felt isolated. “No one has it as tough as me, it’s unfair,” was what he figured.

As a result of the words at the orientation, a switch flipped in his thinking.

“You told me to focus on what’s right and healthy in me, not just with what’s wrong with me. For the past few years, I have just been trying to survive. I need now to look past my illness and see what’s still right in me, be thankful for that and focus on building from that base. Now I don’t feel as isolated, anxious and alone. You were right. I am worthy and I deserve to be well!”

Everyone has a story, everyone has an imperfect element to them, of shame, anxiety, illness, some part of themselves they are hesitant to share. Identifying with that infirmity or disease takes us away from feeling loved, empowered and inspired. But we are not our symptoms, sickness or disease. We are not our scared and withholding selves. We’re all just Joe and Jane average trying to make our lives work and put our best foot forward. We are all deserving. We are all worthy.

Aloha and Peace