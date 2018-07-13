Carl Weber column: Everyday heroes: we are all worthy

“work with what’s right in you.”

By Carl Weber

“Thank you so much. I know I’ve got a long road ahead of me but now I know I’m on my way. Those words you used have helped transform my entire attitude,” Terry (not his real name) said to me.

What words you might ask?

“There’s nothing I can do with what’s wrong with you. I can, however, work with what’s right in you. You can’t fight darkness, you have to turn on the light, you can’t fight disease, you have to turn on life!”

Terry heard the words “work with what’s right in you.” After three years of specialist opinions and diagnoses of his symptoms, he had no answers for the origin of his chronic pain. His self-esteem was in the toilet and every human encounter was soiled by the reminder of his unremitting pain. As a result, he felt isolated. “No one has it as tough as me, it’s unfair,” was what he figured.

As a result of the words at the orientation, a switch flipped in his thinking.

“You told me to focus on what’s right and healthy in me, not just with what’s wrong with me. For the past few years, I have just been trying to survive. I need now to look past my illness and see what’s still right in me, be thankful for that and focus on building from that base. Now I don’t feel as isolated, anxious and alone. You were right. I am worthy and I deserve to be well!”

Everyone has a story, everyone has an imperfect element to them, of shame, anxiety, illness, some part of themselves they are hesitant to share. Identifying with that infirmity or disease takes us away from feeling loved, empowered and inspired. But we are not our symptoms, sickness or disease. We are not our scared and withholding selves. We’re all just Joe and Jane average trying to make our lives work and put our best foot forward. We are all deserving. We are all worthy.

Aloha and Peace

Dr. Carl Weber, B.P.E. (Hon), DC, is a chiropractor at Lake Cowichan Chiropractic, 85 Darnell Rd. Contact them at 250-749-3393 or check the out on the internet at www.lakecowichanchiropractic.com

Previous story
Mary Lowther column: The wonders of the under-appreciated cabbage

Just Posted

Plans for development at old Quamichan Inn site unveiled

About 100 people turned out

Carl Weber column: Everyday heroes: we are all worthy

“work with what’s right in you.”

Lake Flashback: Repairing the car bridge, Grad mess to clean up, and bureaucracy to overcome

The park at Cottonwood Creek gets two mentions, plus the relief of finishing up repairs on the car bridge

Mary Lowther column: The wonders of the under-appreciated cabbage

Cabbage is nutritious and can be grown year-round in a wide range of soils and climates.

New youth hub planned for Island Savings Centre in Duncan

Capital campaign for project begins this summer

Federal NDP leader talks DFO, Greyhound, tariffs at 1st of 4-day B.C. tour

Jagmeet Singh was in Terrace Wednesday with Skeena-Bulkley Valley NDP MP Nathan Cullen

B.C. Crown says officer who used dog on ‘unpredictable’ suspect had no choice

IIO BC, which investigates serious incidents involving police, submitted a report to Crown counsel

Student whose throat was slashed in UBC dormitory alleges negligence in lawsuit

Mary Hare was in her room in 2016 when Thamer Almestadi entered carrying a knife, civil lawsuit says

1 dead after motorcyclist hit by tree on B.C. highway

DriveBC reported the highway open as of 5:30 p.m. local time.

More housing, subsidies urged for B.C. poverty reduction plan

Survey respondents want family options, and ‘not just in the ‘hood’

B.C. man striving for success beneath the surface

Jaryd Middleton, 21, in England for international submarine competition

Updated: Evacuation order given as Kamloops wildfire grows to 200 hectares

A large plume of smoke can be seen from the city and the fire has closed Shuswap Road.

B.C. lawyer facing two child porn charges

Appears next in provincial court July 24

Video: 4-mile iceberg breaks off eastern Greenland

A team of scientists has captured a four-mile iceberg breaking away from a glacier in eastern Greenland

Most Read