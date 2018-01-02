Canada should bring back capital punishment

Death by lethal injection should be put to a national referendum

Canada should bring back capital punishment

A seven and a half year jail stretch for Justin Carte’s murder of Raphael Bussieres in downtown Victoria is a textbook example of why we need the death penalty returned in Canada.

Death by lethal injection should be put to a national referendum as rising murder rates, sadly, cross all provincial borders, income levels and social strata. Being high on dope — Carte’s defence — is no excuse for killing anyone. The approximate $90,000 a year we taxpayers will now spend keeping killer Carte behind bars would be far better spent on schools, hospitals and many other urgent needs in B.C.

This tragic case is also way I, and many other Canadians, have lost faith in our justice system. Meanwhile, I’ll sure think twice before traveling to Victoria where killers could snuff me for no reason. My sincere condolences to Raphael Bussieres’s grieving family.

Peter W. Rusland

Duncan

Previous story
Super service by Duncan Public Works

Just Posted

VIDEO: Presentation successful blend of classic tale and panto silliness

Pantomime veterans and newcomers team up for special post-Christmas entertainment

VIDEO: Baby at New Year’s a Dandy adventure

Trish Dandy and Peter Weinkam, it was a New Year’s surprise to see baby Daphne arrive a month early

Year in Review: Politics, health and more made headlines in 2017

The year began with a fight within the provincial NDP. Cowichan’s Georgia… Continue reading

Year in Review: What were they thinking?

A look at some of the year’s crime stories that leave us shaking our heads

Year in Review: I (still) Love Lucy

Year in Review

Year in review: Entertainment busy in 2017

2017 has been quite a year for entertainment in the Cowichan Valley.… Continue reading

Year in review: Entertainment busy in 2017

2017 has been quite a year for entertainment in the Cowichan Valley.… Continue reading

Cabbie kicks out teen in freezing weather: mother

A spokesperson from Yellow Cab was not immediately available for comment

Multiple New Year’s Eve rescues in B.C.

Two boys, one skier, OK following separate rescues in southern Interior

Volunteers rush to help beached whale

Dozens raced to a Nova Scotia beach on New Year’s Day to help return a stranded pilot whale back to sea

‘It hurts my heart:’ B.C. social worker pushing for Alex Alerts for at-risk children

Says death of Alexandru Radita, 15, who weighed just 37 pounds when he died, was preventable

South Korea offers talks with North on Olympic co-operation

South Korea offered high-level talks with rival North Korea to find ways to cooperate on next month’s Winter Olympics

Canada takes on Switzerland in quarterfinal matchup

Healthy roster, mind games and Steenbergen all things to look for v. Switzerland

Alberta’s carbon tax jumps

Alberta’s carbon tax jumped on New Year’s Day, but the province’s NDP government maintains the tax played a vital role in Alberta’s improving economic outlook

Most Read