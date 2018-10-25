Canada legalizes an organic species that never hurt anybody. Yay?

Up until Oct. 16 the majority of people who wanted to purchase marijuana could do so easily

“As day 10 of the legalization of that contentious and woefully mythunderstood plant marijuana is upon us, can it be any less available?” is just one possible question any logical and objective mind might ponder.

Another question a mind such as the one that asked that previous doozy of a question might grind its gears against is, “Why all the hype about the dangers of legalization all of a sudden, I mean, really, hasn’t it always been quasi-legal? And certainly more available then it is now?” So I too must thrust, like an oyster shucker of logic, a couple, or a few, or a crowd of assertions into this public forum.

Up until Oct. 16 the majority of people who wanted to purchase marijuana could do so easily or precariously, either by sitting anxiously in a dark and shady parking lot waiting for a hooded hawker of biodegradable happy plant, or by tirelessly throwing trumped up illnesses at their horribly jaded and Pfizer-funded GPs in hopes of getting a diagnosis that would enable them to frequent a significantly more trustworthy and well informed provider of stigmatized pipe filler.

So, what seems to me is that marijuana, weed, bunk, mary-jane, or the devils belly-lint, (OK, I made that last one up) has been sold from shops, from the backs of wheeled conveyances, and available to anyone who wanted to obtain a gram of that holy green jam. Is it possible that so many people have been bamboozled into an apoplectic fear that reefer madness is going to descend on our pleasant little town all of a sudden? Or is there an ounce of objective observation out there that can see what the government and media, in its typical drama creating ignorance, is incapable of seeing? And that is that Duncan has been growing, school kids have been graduating instead of wandering listlessly through the streets in some perpetual pot crazed high, and all while pot has been more available than it is now?

OK, now talk amongst yourselves. (Feel free to deliver responses to a fireplace near you.)

Nicholas Rambold

Duncan

