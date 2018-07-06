Can the end for Chemainus be far off?

I read with dismay the article re: the action of the homeowners in Artisan Village that attacks kids.

That property, being a bare land strata, has attracted families both as owners and renters from the gitgo.

In today’s world it is attractive more or less as affordable housing given the heavy burden of land cost is minimized.

Given recent news about low enrolment at the Christian school and the changing demographics of the CVRD that shows a decided bias to the 55-plus age bracket, it seems to me that Chemainus is becoming a town of the aged particularly in the 60-75 group (http://sd79.bc.ca/wp-content/uploads/Final-Report-on-District-Demographics-and-Changing-School-Capacities.pdf) and kids are not welcome, which is sad.

Can the end for Chemainus be far off? It already has a more or less dead main street or at least one with a significant percentage if its store fronts vacant all the time.

I can hardly wait until trades folks and other businesses realize Chemainus residents are ripe for the plucking, much as Sidney is. I wonder if then they will be so comfortable in their kidless community.

I realize that this, as a bare land strata, the muni is perhaps limited in its ability to intervene and it may be up to those opposed to this bylaw to raise a charter challenge but surely the muni can do something.

Bottom line is that there is no alternative to kids to ride their bikes and what does it hurt that there is chalk in the road from time to time?

What I think we have here is a group of 15 folks who took advantage of lower cost housing without due diligence on the demographics in the development and now want to change what was a decent place for families that are the future of Chemainus.

Sad.

Alex Currie

North Saanich

Formerly of Chemainus

