Citizens have the right to stand up and say no

Calling neighbours NIMBYs is insulting

I could not help but respond to the letter I read in the Jan. 24 paper letters to the editor, “Duncan counsil myopic on growing homeless crisis”.

The writer cannot be in possession of all the facts surrounding this issue. For starters, Cowichan Pre-School is less than a stone’s throw from the front door of Charles Hoey school. Common sense would tell us that this fact alone is enough reason to not even consider a women’s shelter there in the first place.

Further the park and walking trails are used extensively by seniors and families walking their dogs or just getting some exercise. The sports fields are used by young people and families.

There is already a problem in this beautiful park with drug paraphernalia being strewn about. Let’s be realistic, this would only be compounded by a homeless shelter.

Citizens have the right to stand up and say no, this is a bad idea. Putting a homeless shelter in a residential area with a pre-school will cause no end of problems. This does not mean that the citizens around Charles Hoey school lack compassion and are uncaring about homeless people. That idea would be ridiculous.

Putting the homeless shelter at Charles Hoey school is not a “no-brainer”. The idea to put it there in the first place is a no-brainer. Further being called NIMBYs is an insult to the citizens of the area.

If we think using a band-aid solution (Charles Hoey school) is the answer to homelessness then we haven’t looked at the situation thoroughly. There needs to be long term care in the core of the city that is easily accessible and staffed with people that can help long term. A place where folks can go to get the help and resources they need to get back on their feet and to move on to a better life.

Orlando Sumners

Duncan