Cairnsmore needs Wi-Fi access

I recently was at Cairnsmore Place in Duncan to visit an 87-year-old active senior who broke her ankle on Christmas Eve. She is now convalescing in transient care at Cairnsmore. I was horrified to learn that there is no Wi-Fi at this care facility. Most of her family live far away and without Wi-Fi, she is unable to communicate with them using her iPad. Like many other seniors in this day she relies on her electronic device to keep in touch.

I feel very strongly that having access to family and friends is an important part of the healing process and that Wi-Fi is an essential component in this situation. Surely it would be beneficial to everybody.

Sue MacKinnon

Crofton

