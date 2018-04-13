By taking biggest fish only small procreate

We have only ourselves to blame

Ever since I arrived in B.C. one thing about the aquatic side of our lives has perplexed me, and that is the way any form of fishing contest is laid out and the rules to do so.

Always it has and is the prizes for the largest fish caught. Now logic tells me, if only the largest of the species is caught, how can the large fish procreate, along with their DNA? What we are now living with are smaller fish who in the long run will also produce smaller fish, mainly as a result of this lack of thought. We have only ourselves to blame; one other of man’s stupidities is the taking of fish roe, part of the food chain, make lots of loot from this product. Please do not look to the government for any common sense attitude, they have none.

Editor, them days are gone when our bay had salmon across from one side to the other!

George Manners

Cowichan Bay

