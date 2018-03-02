Burning bylaws should be cooperative

I must urge Tribes elders to discuss and pass a burning bylaw as soon as possible

Burning bylaws should be cooperative

Dear Cowichan Tribes Chief Chip Seymour:

I really appreciate Tribes taking action Feb. 23 to snuff a slash-pile wood fire on tribal land off Duncan’s Government Street beside Sherwood House seniors residence.

However, I must urge Tribes elders to discuss and pass a burning bylaw as soon as possible to stop smoke from affecting Cowichan’s many seniors and lung patients. As you may know Chief, this health issue is an ongoing problem spanning North Cowichan, the city, your reserve and the CVRD region. The no-brainer solution is to tell developers and other land owners to bury, recycle, or chip-mulch wood waste, rather than burning it.

This is also the stance of Island Health medical staff. Smoke does not follow property boundaries. Burning inside Duncan’s limits is fortunately banned.

Incidentally, a smoke bylaw was in the offing some five years ago when a Tribes member torched massive debris piles, containing unknown materials, on private reserve land off Indian Road.

Since the fire was on reserve, the Duncan volunteer fire hall and city council could not legally act. Luckily, that noxious blaze was smartly ordered out by former Tribes chief Harvey Alphonse. Despite investigation of it by the feds, apparently no bylaw-writing action was since taken by Tribal council.

I now hope you and the elders can write a burning bylaw to prevent Tribes appearing in a bad eco-light. I also hope Tribes, the city and the CVRD can work together on that effective burning bylaw without further delays.

Peter W. Rusland

Duncan

Previous story
Conservative lawsuits have cost Canadians
Next story
Sarah Simpson column: The family walk that hurt my feelings

Just Posted

Sarah Simpson column: The family walk that hurt my feelings

we came upon a dirty, crumpled page of the Cowichan Valley Citizen

QMS hurdle challenges and bring ‘Treasure Island’ to life onstage

With simple sets and limited space, it’s not easy to present a sweeping adventure but they did it

UPDATE: 15-year-old arrested after Cowichan Secondary school lock-down

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP have arrested a 15-year-old who may now be facing… Continue reading

Midget Caps claim Island title

For the first time since 2012, the midget Tier 2 Cowichan Valley… Continue reading

Last stop for Cowichan’s popular Books ‘n’ Bubbles Bus

Bus no longer road worthy

UPDATED: B.C. RCMP investigate man caught on video kicking librarian

Physical altercation was caught on camera in a video uploaded to YouTube

Cowichan Coffee Time: Lot’s of generosity plus rising real estate and trucker Wi-Fi

• The Adoption and Permanency Fund of BC has granted the Lalum’utul’… Continue reading

Coming up in Cowichan: Leaders of Tomorrow; parenting series

Nominate a youth for a Leaders of Tomorrow Award.

B.C. school assignment deemed racist on social media

An assignment taken home by a Grade 4 Kelowna student has sparked a heated online conversation

Woodpeckers perform havoc-wreaking encore on B.C. arts centre

The birds have been pecking holes in the side of the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre in the North Okanagan city of Vernon

Bettman: Calgary Flames’ financial situation ‘continues to deteriorate’

Bettman says the Calgary Flames’ financial situation “continues to deteriorate” due to aging Scotiabank Saddledome

Vancouver Park Board appeals court loss over animals in captivity at aquarium

The Vancouver Park Board is appealing a court decision that determined it didn’t have the authority to ban whales, dolphins and porpoises at the city’s aquarium.

EXCLUSIVE: B.C. MP Randeep Sarai speaks out for the first time since Atwal controversy

‘I didn’t invite the person,’ he said of Jaspal Atwal

21 retirement homes in B.C. now ‘owned’ by Chinese government

China has seized the Anbang Insurance Group — the parent company of 21 senior living homes in B.C.

Most Read