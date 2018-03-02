I must urge Tribes elders to discuss and pass a burning bylaw as soon as possible

Burning bylaws should be cooperative

Dear Cowichan Tribes Chief Chip Seymour:

I really appreciate Tribes taking action Feb. 23 to snuff a slash-pile wood fire on tribal land off Duncan’s Government Street beside Sherwood House seniors residence.

However, I must urge Tribes elders to discuss and pass a burning bylaw as soon as possible to stop smoke from affecting Cowichan’s many seniors and lung patients. As you may know Chief, this health issue is an ongoing problem spanning North Cowichan, the city, your reserve and the CVRD region. The no-brainer solution is to tell developers and other land owners to bury, recycle, or chip-mulch wood waste, rather than burning it.

This is also the stance of Island Health medical staff. Smoke does not follow property boundaries. Burning inside Duncan’s limits is fortunately banned.

Incidentally, a smoke bylaw was in the offing some five years ago when a Tribes member torched massive debris piles, containing unknown materials, on private reserve land off Indian Road.

Since the fire was on reserve, the Duncan volunteer fire hall and city council could not legally act. Luckily, that noxious blaze was smartly ordered out by former Tribes chief Harvey Alphonse. Despite investigation of it by the feds, apparently no bylaw-writing action was since taken by Tribal council.

I now hope you and the elders can write a burning bylaw to prevent Tribes appearing in a bad eco-light. I also hope Tribes, the city and the CVRD can work together on that effective burning bylaw without further delays.

Peter W. Rusland

Duncan