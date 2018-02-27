Bullying tactics will not sway people of B.C.

I just want to write a quick letter concerning the recent pressure that Alberta’s premier Rachel Notley, Justin Trudeau and their big oil friends have been putting on our B.C. government and their decision to protect our coast.

Such ludicrous bully tactics. I thought that all ended in highschool! But sadly it appears alive and well in our Canadian politics. Such a disgrace and embarrassment! I hope these goons realize that they might be able to push around our elected leaders, but behind them is a mountain of resiliency and determination that the people of B.C. have.

Don’t forget that our leaders represent us the people, the ones who live on this beautiful coast, and we are not going to allow anyone, no matter the size of their bank account, nor the fancy prefix they write beside their name, ruin what we hold precious! And a word to our government officials: keep going! We support you on this!

Blair Francis

Salt Spring Island