Bullying tactics will not sway people of B.C

Concerning the pressure Alberta’s premier Rachel Notley, Justin Trudeau have been putting on B.C.

Bullying tactics will not sway people of B.C.

I just want to write a quick letter concerning the recent pressure that Alberta’s premier Rachel Notley, Justin Trudeau and their big oil friends have been putting on our B.C. government and their decision to protect our coast.

Such ludicrous bully tactics. I thought that all ended in highschool! But sadly it appears alive and well in our Canadian politics. Such a disgrace and embarrassment! I hope these goons realize that they might be able to push around our elected leaders, but behind them is a mountain of resiliency and determination that the people of B.C. have.

Don’t forget that our leaders represent us the people, the ones who live on this beautiful coast, and we are not going to allow anyone, no matter the size of their bank account, nor the fancy prefix they write beside their name, ruin what we hold precious! And a word to our government officials: keep going! We support you on this!

Blair Francis

Salt Spring Island

Previous story
Climate change could be catastrophic
Next story
Science backs up EMF concerns

Just Posted

Column: End pension theft

Are you worried about whether your company pension will be there for you when you need it?

New developments in North Cowichan must accomodate electric vehicles

Some new developments will require infrastructure in place

Mesachie Lake Citizens to hold rally for fire chief

Group wants their fire chief and deputy reinstated

Isles need win Tuesday to stay alive

Kerry Park trails Saanich 3-1 in VIJHL playoffs

B.C. welcomes Ottawa’s help on rental housing construction

Federal funds slow to arrive for child care, marijuana, Carole James says

Put your phones away to enjoy dinner: UBC study

Researchers find smartphones actually add to the boredom when eating out with friends and family

Overdose data policy may not comply with FOI law, expert says

But B.C. Coroners likely ‘most transparent jurisdiction in the country,’ according to spokesperson

RCMP investigate after flagger hit by beer can

The employee was struck in the head but his hard hat prevented serious injury

Federal budget fosters pharmacare, pot-based drugs

Advisory council to come up with options on how to create a national pharmacare program

Gangster Jarrod Bacon mistakenly released from prison 16 months too early

Red Scorpions member let out on statutory release last year due to mistake in files

Body found near Victoria harbour

Police and divers had been looking in the same area for a missing man earlier this month

VIDEO: New payroll health care a $100K hit for greenhouses

Darvonda Nurseries in Langley not the only large farm affected, family says

Vancouver Island sheep gets loose and rams children

Incident happened Tuesday south of Nanaimo

B.C. courthouse evacuated due to bomb threat

Emergency response teams still arriving to downtown core

Most Read