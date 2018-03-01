Build new weir, take old one down

I imagine the Cowichan Lake weir needs a major overhaul

Build new weir, take old one down

I do believe this subject matter has been regurgitated many times over, yet the Area I director has, I think, resuscitated the elephant in the room.

I imagine the Cowichan Lake weir needs a major overhaul, to modernize the mechanical parts in order to bring its safety standards up to snuff. Also, in addition, the weir elevation should be modified to suit present day needs.

When BCFP had it constructed (1956?) certainly it was adequate then, yet because it has been doing enough for its purpose; leave it don’t mess with what works has been the attitude. Well times have changed many things, the largest change has been the literal explosion of population. Many thanks to the local developers.

Many months ago I did suggest building a new device with electronic adjustments to accommodate level requirements, some few feet downstream, with a greater height (capacity). On completion of this, the removal of the BCFP built unit.

George Manners

Cowichan Bay

Previous story
Government would have to freeze ferry wages
Next story
B.C. has all the risks in pipeline

Just Posted

Lexi Bainas column: Full weekend of entertainment of all kinds coming up

Even if you didn’t get tickets for Johnny Reid’s sold-out show, there’s a lot to do Saturday and Sunday

Theft of brass plaques riles Chemainus resident

Memorial benches for people and pets ruined by cruel act

‘Deflated’ Islanders bow out of VIJHL playoffs

Kerry Park loses game 5 6-0

Tribunal will investigate fetish case at VIU’s Cowichan campus

Staff, students claim they were placed at risk of sexual harassment by student.

Car in Barnjum Road ditch catches eye

Details are sketchy and police couldn’t say yet if the case was weather related

Lexi Bainas column: Full weekend of entertainment of all kinds coming up

Even if you didn’t get tickets for Johnny Reid’s sold-out show, there’s a lot to do Saturday and Sunday

Cowichan Coffee Time: Lot’s of generosity plus rising real estate and trucker Wi-Fi

• The Adoption and Permanency Fund of BC has granted the Lalum’utul’… Continue reading

Coming up in Cowichan: Leaders of Tomorrow; parenting series

Nominate a youth for a Leaders of Tomorrow Award.

Edmonton hostage taker eligible for release

Patrick Clayton was given an 11-year sentence and granted day parole in 2015

Critics urge Ottawa to clear backlog of disabled veterans

Some fear money from this year’s federal budget won’t be enough to help Veterans Affairs Canada

New public school funding model could be in place by 2019, says ministry of education

Review panel appointed by Rob Fleming to change how schools receive public funding

Welfare woes: trying to stem the ‘cheque effect’

Victoria police chief suggests staggering welfare payments, others say solution not that simple

Cellphone catches fire, delays takeoff of Vancouver-bound flight

Plane was in Toronto, about to depart to Vancouver International Airport

B.C. Hydro rate freeze refused, rate goes up 3% in April

Utility a ‘financial mess,’ Energy Minister Michelle Mungall says

Most Read