Build new weir, take old one down

I do believe this subject matter has been regurgitated many times over, yet the Area I director has, I think, resuscitated the elephant in the room.

I imagine the Cowichan Lake weir needs a major overhaul, to modernize the mechanical parts in order to bring its safety standards up to snuff. Also, in addition, the weir elevation should be modified to suit present day needs.

When BCFP had it constructed (1956?) certainly it was adequate then, yet because it has been doing enough for its purpose; leave it don’t mess with what works has been the attitude. Well times have changed many things, the largest change has been the literal explosion of population. Many thanks to the local developers.

Many months ago I did suggest building a new device with electronic adjustments to accommodate level requirements, some few feet downstream, with a greater height (capacity). On completion of this, the removal of the BCFP built unit.

George Manners

Cowichan Bay