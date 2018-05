Build a highway on rail corridor

Re: “Trains are a thing of the past”

I concure with Mr. Gilbert. The remnants of the E&N is the existing rails. There is no rolling stock and the existing rails should be removed and have a highway built upon it. The highway would avoid the Malahat and be an easier route to Victoria. My name is Cameron Cascon and I’ve lived in Duncan long enough to see the tail end of their services.

Cameron Cascon

Duncan