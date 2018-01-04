Bitten by banning bug because plastics are bad for environment

I’ve used cloth bags for years and avoid plastics in general.

Bitten by banning bug because plastics are bad for environment

Re: Ed Aitken’s response to my Dec. 22 letter to the Citizen’s editor demanding a Cowichan-wide plastic shopping-bag ban:

Thanks so much Ed for continuing the important, timely dialogue about banning these shameful shopping bags in our lovely Valley.

Decades before Victoria and Montreal announced a plastic-bag ban, I indeed was “bitten by the banning bug” after learning how ecologically dangerous all plastics are, not just shopping bags. In fact, scientists recently reported all plastics ever made are still with us in solid or gaseous form. Sadly, our CVRD no longer recycles our plastic bags nor many other plastic wastes. Instead, they’re largely and expensively shipped to a Washington State landfill as trash.

I’ve used cloth bags for years and avoid plastics in general. I also urge our regional board to collect and store our many plastics until a profitable market surfaces. Meanwhile, at least those bags and other plastic stuff could be out of our precious environment.

And Ed, you’re right; most every item in stores is sold inside plastic because that packaging is still cheap. But until we consumers demand politicians and store owners to ban plastics, those terrible shopping bags will remain. Ed, I’m most glad you are doing your part to reduce and reuse plastic bags. That’s also a priority in my household for which I do shop, sickened by all the plastics lining nearly every aisle.

Peter W. Rusland

Duncan

Previous story
Site C money better spent on other energy tech
Next story
There is no country called ‘America’

Just Posted

Column: My run was not a New Years resolution, but I did it anyway

Why am I even writing about this, you wonder? Only because it’s a minor miracle that it happened.

Dallas MacLeod, 17, reported missing again

Teenager last seen on Dec. 27

Business notes: London Drugs’ annual “Stocking Stuffers for Seniors” a success

Business notes

Column T.W. Paterson: Booze sales paid for first Chief Justice’s salary

Staines’s death while on an errand of protest to London outraged private citizens

VIDEO: Cowichan Lake families celebrate New Year at arena

With crafts, ice skating, food, fun, countdown and balloon drop: a New Year is celebrated in style

Vancouver Island farm makes hay with B.C.’s first milk dispenser

‘We’ve compared it to refilling beer growlers’: owner

Cowichan Coffee Time: Hampers, gingerbread, police and firefighters

• On the evening of Dec. 19 the Duncan Eagles donated a… Continue reading

Coming up in Cowichan: tree chipping to information sessions

Not sure what to do with your Christmas tree? Chip it Kerry… Continue reading

Vancouver Island farm makes hay with B.C.’s first milk dispenser

‘We’ve compared it to refilling beer growlers’: owner

Year in review: Entertainment busy in 2017

2017 has been quite a year for entertainment in the Cowichan Valley.… Continue reading

Victoria father charged with murder of daughters appears in court

Andrew Berry, 43, charged with second-degree murder in deaths of Chloe, 6, and Aubrey Berry, 4

B.C. agriculture minister names committee to ‘revitalize’ ALR

Popham appoints nine farmers and agriculture policy experts to consult and make recommendations

B.C. cities named as top recommended places to visit

Expedia poll lists three B.C. locations on a recent survey they conducted

B.C. clown band member charged with smuggling $7M in drugs into Japan

Daniel Whitmore, of Iron Maiden tribute band Powerclown, was allegedly found with methamphetamine

Most Read