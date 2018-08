Hats off and huge thank you to all the volunteer firemen and firewomen

Hats off and huge thank you to all the volunteer firemen and firewomen who have worked tirelessly in this scorching heat to save our homes from the Maple Mountain fire!

I encourage everybody that is as grateful as we are to drop off a cool beverage or two to your local fire hall, they will enjoy them at their next group gathering.

Thank you again,

Marie Martin and Richards Trail Community

Duncan