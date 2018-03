Belief doesn’t give right to wage war, kill

I respect people’s right to believe in the religion of their choice. That being said, I don’t think their belief gives them the right to condemn, kill or wage war against those of other beliefs.

Beliefs cannot be proven in a court of reasonable, rational law. Believe as you will in peace but let others do the same.

All scriptures have been interpreted, transcribed and translated for thousands of years as understood by those scribes.

Art Seger

Duncan