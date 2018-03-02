Behnsen the one being bullied

Today is Feb. 28, Pink Shirt Day, aka stop the bullying day.

At the offices of the North Cowichan District, did Mayor Lefebure and his improving behaviour sidekick, Councillor Al Siebring, walk in wearing their pink T-shirts, stopping before the hallway mirror to admire their reflections? Did their favourite target, Councillor Joyce Behnsen, enter the premises wearing a sensible black day-dress, hoping (likely in vain) to convey her own subtle message: Stop the harrassment?

Coun. Behnsen is not a “bully”, as the mayor, Mr. Siebring, and their dumbed-down few at the district offices are so anxious to have us all believe. Numerous citizens of the Valley who have met Mrs. Behnsen, talked to her on the phone, interacted with her regularly, also two summers ago by the doomed heritage maple tree (another infamous municipal moment) at the Duncan Community Centre/theatre/library, would certainly know by now that Joyce is no “bully”. She is a most approachable, friendly, empathetic citizen and councillor, whose personal mission in her current profession is to represent and advocate for all municipal voters.

This due diligence would include — uncomfortably for the mayor and other councillors — Coun. Behnsen finally being compelled, from her own frustration and following numerous angry calls from property owners and/or applicants for Planning approvals, to “call out” a powerful member of the district staff. Pertaining to “lack of respect” for — also failure to reasonably engage with — said applicants, on a regular basis. Moreover, Coun. Behnsen has actually been prevented by council (i.e. muzzled) from even stating the employee’s job title! Never mind the name, which would be against HR policy.

Instead of having the professional gumption, and ability to render proper service to the Cowichan community, by taking the real bull by the horns in order to mitigate frustration, annoyance and now dissension within the secretive denizens of North Cowichan municipal offices, red herrings labelled “she’s a bully!” have been deployed by sanctimonious “management” under some novel “code of conduct” banner. Docking pay my foot; isn’t that what happens in a factory when a worker goes home early without permission? Correct procedures for dealing with the root cause of a long-term problem under District Human Resources auspices don’t appear to be on the council’s radar; resulting in a dedicated female councillor, Joyce Behnsen, being hung out to dry.

Residents and voters in the Cowichan Valley are not all stupid or gullible. Many of us are aware that certain entrenched members of the North Cowichan district council are pulling the wool, letting down the public and approaching their past due date. Councillor Behnsen is not among them.

Last but not least, unlike salaried employees within NCD, I am not afraid of council, and will consider submitting a copy of my letter to them through proper channels. Not because I’m acquainted with Coun. Behnsen, but mostly because I’m fed up watching how she herself is being bullied in public by negligent colleagues unwilling to deal with a factual ongoing problem.

Joanna D. Rollinson

Chemainus