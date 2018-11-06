Beg to differ with Fletcher on PR

In two of the three options I see good potential for a robust regional voice

Beg to differ with Fletcher on PR

In response to Tom Fletcher, Oct. 28.

Tom Fletcher presents a highly subjective narrative where a first-past-the-post electoral process is the only way that British Columbia in its rural or urban entities can survive. I beg to differ as one who has lived in the northeast, central interior, southern interior and in Victoria and outlying areas.

In two of the three options I see good potential for a robust regional voice where constituents will enjoy a close relationship with their elected representatives, especially as they will be able to work with someone who shares their view of how British Columbia can best function.

Where regions will be slightly larger than present electoral districts, in an electronic age and where time and weather will allow most months of the year, communication will actually improve in both quality and as needs require in quantity.

In jaded remarks about the engagement of university and college students he seems to suggest that interest coupled with education is manipulative politics instead of what I see as excitement around participation in policy making at a level not previously experienced on B.C. campuses and in B.C. communities. I wonder if the phrase “contempt prior to examination” is appropriate here.

Finally, in suggesting that the BC Greens and leader Andrew Weaver have manipulated the legislature to suit their own needs he is somewhat correct. They have negotiated, as circumstances will allow and require. Where I live and work this is called collaboration, a key advantage of proportional representation.

In Mr. Fletcher’s complaint I see nothing to unsettle my own choice, to vote YES for proportional representation for the benefit of not only myself, but a huge swath of British Columbians of all social positions.

Ken Gray

Kamloops

Previous story
Referendum votes don’t represent majority of CVRD

Just Posted

Province reduces highway speed limit from Duncan to Nanaimo

The speed limit will decrease to 80 km/h from 90 km/h.

Three-point weekend continues Caps’ turnaround

Cowichan has won three straight at home

Staples excited to take on role of mayor in Duncan

New council sworn in on Nov. 5

One person dead after crash in front of Nanaimo Airport

Two vehicles involved in collision, both northbound highway lanes shut down

Series of recent earthquakes off Vancouver Island not connected to the Big One

Last one on Halloween night

Cigar-shaped interstellar object could be alien probe: Harvard

Astronomers say ‘Oumuamua’ is unlikely to be an asteroid or comet

Reconciliation Canada speaker series coming to Duncan

What Reconciliation Is and What It Is Not, starts at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 3

Buyers could take the reigns in B.C.’s hot housing market: CMHC

Government policy and natural market cycles are slowly cooling down real estate

Feds unveil long-promised anti-poverty law

Goal is to lower poverty rates by 20 per cent from 2015 levels by the end of 2020

97-year-old B.C. veteran proudly displays 100-year-old Union Jack

Roy Shopland inherited the flag his mom brought to Canada when she emigrated from England in 1918.

Hockey league adopts B.C.-wide mental health program

MindRight will establish peer-to-peer support person for each team

Canadian trial to compare cannabis and fentanyl in relieving chronic pain

Firm says data needed to support claim that cannabis may help cut use of fentanyl when treating pain

Northern B.C. port, operator face 10 fisheries violations

DFO investigation leads to charges involving the Fairview Terminal expansion project

One year later: Police honour B.C. officer killed in shootout

Davidson, 53, killed in line of duty in Abbotsford on Nov. 6, 2017

Most Read