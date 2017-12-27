It is worth keeping in mind that it provides virtually no pollen

Bees need food too

Re: “Cutting down trees because there’s no bylaw”, (Citizen, Dec. 27)

As much as I admire the tenacity and popularity of the Leyland Cypress (in the right place) as a hedging plant mentioned in the above letter to the editor, it does come with it’s own problems as a tree.

It is worth keeping in mind that it provides virtually no pollen and zero nectar for our native pollinators or for non-natives like the honey bee, which are often reported as being under threat.

Just as with humans, nutrition is of paramount importance for the health and vitality of these important insects.

Gordon Mackay

ISA arborist

Cowichan Bay