Bees need food too

It is worth keeping in mind that it provides virtually no pollen

Bees need food too

Re: “Cutting down trees because there’s no bylaw”, (Citizen, Dec. 27)

As much as I admire the tenacity and popularity of the Leyland Cypress (in the right place) as a hedging plant mentioned in the above letter to the editor, it does come with it’s own problems as a tree.

It is worth keeping in mind that it provides virtually no pollen and zero nectar for our native pollinators or for non-natives like the honey bee, which are often reported as being under threat.

Just as with humans, nutrition is of paramount importance for the health and vitality of these important insects.

Gordon Mackay

ISA arborist

Cowichan Bay

Previous story
Editorial: We need to re-learn how to slow down
Next story
People required to clear their sidewalks of snow

Just Posted

Share your King Tide photos with CVRD survey

Study to monitor global warming and impacts on tides

Minister creates uncertainty in Duncan/N. Cowichan amalgamation referendum

City of Duncan and Municipality of North Cowichan hope to hold vote in spring

Court document reveals custody battle over sisters killed in Oak Bay

Chloe and Aubrey Berry were found dead in a Vancouver Island apartment

Editorial: Deepening opioid crisis number one story of 2017

Vast majority of street drugs, over 80 per cent, contain at least some fentanyl.

Column: Ernie’s story remains in my heart

Ernie made Bill C-14 into something profoundly human.

Reporters reflect on the 2017 wildfire season

Those who covered some of the most intense fires of the year also lived in the middle of them

Cold weather threatens NYE in Ottawa

Cold weather threatens plans for Canada 150 closing on Parliament Hill

First Nations look to grow marijuana industry for economic highs

Indigenous Roots growing facility in the works, to be built in Armstrong

Staying warm a challenge for Canadian juniors in outdoor game

Canada to face off against the USA at 3 p.m. Friday at the NFL Buffalo Bills’ New Era Field

Great deals lead to worse treatment for customer service workers: study

New psychological study looks at the implications of a bargain-hunting mentality

10-year-old boy still missing after car plunges into B.C. lake

RCMP Underwater Recovery Team and search and rescue members are searching the waters after accident

Bartenders respond to push for better non-alcoholic drinks

Why shouldn’t the non-alcoholic drinks be just as creative and tasty?

Sex, drugs and rolling into the corner: the waterbed turns 50

‘My theory is there’s a whole generation that was spawned on a waterbed.’

Private investigators to probe Sherman’s deaths

Family hires private investigators to probe Barry and Honey Sherman’s deaths

Most Read