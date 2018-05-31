In lieu of a dog ban, I would agree with a market policy requiring dogs be muzzled AND leashed

Ban dogs from Duncan Saturday market

Dear Duncan Farmer’s Market board:

I strongly urge your board to ban dogs from our great, successful Saturday market in city square.

In lieu of a dog ban, I would agree with a market policy requiring dogs be muzzled AND leashed as they are now.

I realize responsible dog owners could object, but my concern is simple, safety first. Dogs have no place in a busy public market full of people, unfamiliar noises and odours, plus other dogs.

This is why we have local dog parks.

Dogs may be well behaved and friendly until meeting another dog. That’s when snarling, barking and other canine commotion interrupts vendors and market goers of all ages.

I also fear a dog will bite someone — I know of several close calls at the market — including a child, prompting many issues for your board, including costly litigation despite the insurance you may now have.

Best to err on the side of safety now.

Peter W. Rusland

Duncan