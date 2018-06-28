Bad service at vet clinic

Why didn’t they call me to cancel this appointment?

Bad service at vet clinic

I’d like to share an experience I had this last week, with a vet clinic.

I drove out for our appointment with my cat. We checked in, sat down, waited for 40 minutes, to have someone come tell me that the vet my cat was to see wasn’t even working.

Why didn’t they call me to cancel this appointment so I could have made other arrangements? So now my cat is really stressed out. We got home and he hasn’t been back since, so I’m presuming the worst. I have PTSD/depression; my pets are what keepme level headed and grounded.

So to the vet clinic, thanks for nothing, as I too am stressed.

Dolores Lee

Duncan

