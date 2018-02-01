I cannot think of a single example in all of human history that succeeded

Mr. John A. McDonald states that I “used 14 column inches” to rebut his argument for secret votes in the Legislature and House of Commons. This is simply not so; I disposed of that bad idea in the first two and a half inches before moving on to a discussion of electoral reform in general. From the second paragraph I was dealing with other misconceptions and suggesting a simpler solution to the problem of fair representation.

Mr. McDonald objects to party whips in particular and political parties in general, but every form of representative government known to man has developed a party system of some kind to allow those who agree on policy to work together. If he can propose a democratic alternative that will not evolve into factions the day after the first election I am perfectly ready to discuss it, but I cannot think of a single example in all of human history that succeeded so I will not hold my breath.

In the meantime I will insist that allowing our elected representatives to vote secretly would deny their constituents (that’s us!) any ability to hold them accountable and is the exact opposite of democracy. Bad ideas do not improve with repetition.

How many inches was that?

David Lowther

Mesachie Lake