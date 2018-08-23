B.C. should build a fleet of Martin Mars water bombers

We already have plenty of pilots, so why not make use of them

Province should build a fleet of water bombers

Re:Dave Hilton/ Martin Mars.

I’m very pleased to read that someone else is thinking about Martin Mars bombers.

I believe that all the helicopters and all the ground firefighters are very important in fighting forest fires. But,it is beyond time that a fleet of Martin Mars bombers should be built regardless of the cost.

Consider the lost lives, homes destroyed, wildlife, farm animals, and pets. The cost of a fleet of Martin Mars would be well worth t it!( $4.5 Billion for a pipeline?)

The cost of fires in 2017 and 2018 will be billions according to the news and climbing!

I wondered, in the past, about pilots, the cost of them plus maintenace was considered, but what came to mind was the fact that B. C. has an Air Force! I dont pretend to know what the pilots do most of the time, but we already pay for them and all the airplaes, so no new pilots would be needed?

Any folks that are not familiar with the Martin Mars can view them on Youtube.

Ted Coleman

Mesachie Lake