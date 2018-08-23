B.C. should build a fleet of Martin Mars water bombers

We already have plenty of pilots, so why not make use of them

Province should build a fleet of water bombers

Re:Dave Hilton/ Martin Mars.

I’m very pleased to read that someone else is thinking about Martin Mars bombers.

I believe that all the helicopters and all the ground firefighters are very important in fighting forest fires. But,it is beyond time that a fleet of Martin Mars bombers should be built regardless of the cost.

Consider the lost lives, homes destroyed, wildlife, farm animals, and pets. The cost of a fleet of Martin Mars would be well worth t it!( $4.5 Billion for a pipeline?)

The cost of fires in 2017 and 2018 will be billions according to the news and climbing!

I wondered, in the past, about pilots, the cost of them plus maintenace was considered, but what came to mind was the fact that B. C. has an Air Force! I dont pretend to know what the pilots do most of the time, but we already pay for them and all the airplaes, so no new pilots would be needed?

Any folks that are not familiar with the Martin Mars can view them on Youtube.

Ted Coleman

Mesachie Lake

Previous story
Editorial: We must do better than 15% contamination in the recycling
Next story
Mary Lowther column: A bit at a time the key for gardening

Just Posted

Closson Classic fastball tournament this weekend

Tourney runs Friday to Sunday at Waldon Park

Mary Lowther column: A bit at a time the key for gardening

Nobody in his right mind wants to work in this heat of the day if he isn’t getting paid.

Sisters continue to be vital part of Therapeutic Riding

The CTRA grew to become a nationally-renowned equine assisted therapy organization

$40K grant for mentoring in Cowichan aims to deter youth from life of crime

This funding will expand the existing school-based mentoring program into new schools

UPDATED: Malahat has re-opened in both directions after fatal collision

The Malahat has been re-opened in both directions

Big Island feels the effects of approaching Hurricane Lane

Hurricane Lane could be the most powerful storm to hit Hawaii since Hurricane Iniki in 1992

Vancouver Island’s Green Grocers with Soul

Daisy and Adam Orser have a passion for local, quality food at the Root Cellar in Victoria

Handgun ban issue fires up candidates in B.C. city

Opinions vary on whether prohibiting handguns would stop gunplay in Surrey

Meet Sophie Fenlon, Executive Chef

Try her food at Victoria’s Vis À Vis bouchon Bar and the Penny Farthing Pub

UBC professor creates ancient language for Hollywood blockbuster

The film Alpha is set 20,000 years ago

Smith in the running for CVRD’s Area G director

Candidate feels her extensive experience will be an asset at the board table for residents

B.C. Little Leaguers to be honoured at Blue Jays game; PM offers congratulations

Surrey baseball entourage ready to fly home after being on the road for more than a month

Threat prompts evacuation of B.C. retirement home

The investigation into the alleged threat in Kelowna remains active and ongoing at this time.

‘Grocerants’ on the rise as supermarkets try to lure shoppers to linger longer

Diners at the new T&T destination receive gloves — no cutlery — and sit in the seafood department

Most Read