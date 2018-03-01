B.C. has all the risks in pipeline

The threatening and silly boycotts by Premier Notley of Alberta accomplish nothing



The threatening and silly boycotts by Premier Notley of Alberta accomplish nothing to cool down the Kinder Morgan pipeline concerns.

Any B.C. citizen with knowledge and love for our coast will oppose this Texas company and their pipeline with real vigor.

Firstly, dilbit from Alberta does not float, which presents an impossible cleanup problem. If the pipeline leaks on land then Kinder Morgan are responsible, but once it is loaded on a tanker their responsibility shifts to the ship owner.

No one has discussed this problem and it is very real because a large percent of the tankers sail under a flag of convenience, which means the flag of a country without legal agreements with Canada. So if a tanker has a serious accident among the gulf islands and spills thousands of barrels of oil in the Salish Sea, Canada and B.C. have two insurmountable problems. First the dilbit is laying on the bottom maybe six or seven hundred feet deep. No cleanup is possible, but sea life will die in large numbers. Second, because the ship has a flag of convenience it will be almost impossible to sue for damages. So I say to Premier Notley, go ahead and scream and threaten and unless you underwrite the costs of damage to the B.C. coast I would say NO to a pipeline and a huge increase in dilbit shipments.

Don Harrison

Ladysmith

