B.C. government right to be Kinder Morgan cautious

Our only hope of reducing greenhouse gases is to gradually phase out our use of fossil fuels

B.C. government right to be Kinder Morgan cautious

Would it not be nice if the petroleum industry, the federal government, and the Alberta provincial government would take a holistic approach to development, instead of only an economic approach?

The Prime Minister’s latest statement is that if the Kinder Morgan pipeline is not completed the result would be the federal government’s greenhouse gas reduction targets cannot be met. His argument, however, is based on the Alberta government’s refusal to sign on to the federal carbon tax plan unless Kinder Morgan is completed. There is no consideration of the results of the combustion of additional fossil fuels extrapolated from tar sands.

Please consider. Our only hope of reducing the production of greenhouse gases is to gradually phase out our use of fossil fuels, not encourage greater use. How does Kinder Morgan fit into that equation?

Also, please consider that several years ago it was determined that the emissions from tanker traffic in our lower mainland surpassed the greenhouse gas emissions from the city of Vancouver. How will the addition of an annual sailing of 200 huge oil tankers improve the situation?

Also, consider that the petroleum industry or governments have not submitted a plan to deal with dilbit spills. The several significant oil spills on the west coast of Canada were not caused by faulty technology, but by human error. Want to place any bets that the 200 sailings of huge, football field-length tankers in usually very rough seas and often dense fog will not be subject to such errors?

How about the ballast emission from tankers that take on Asian coastal waters and empty the water onto our coast? It might be recalled that such caused considerable concern after the Japanese tsunami.

The B.C. government is correct in taking a cautious approach to Kinder Morgan.

Don Bright

Cowichan Bay

Previous story
Electric vehicle charging capacity good move
Next story
Time for Island Health to step up on new hospital

Just Posted

Lexi Bainas column: Full weekend of entertainment of all kinds coming up

Even if you didn’t get tickets for Johnny Reid’s sold-out show, there’s a lot to do Saturday and Sunday

Theft of brass plaques riles Chemainus resident

Memorial benches for people and pets ruined by cruel act

‘Deflated’ Islanders bow out of VIJHL playoffs

Kerry Park loses game 5 6-0

Tribunal will investigate fetish case at VIU’s Cowichan campus

Staff, students claim they were placed at risk of sexual harassment by student.

Car in Barnjum Road ditch catches eye

Details are sketchy and police couldn’t say yet if the case was weather related

Lexi Bainas column: Full weekend of entertainment of all kinds coming up

Even if you didn’t get tickets for Johnny Reid’s sold-out show, there’s a lot to do Saturday and Sunday

Cowichan Coffee Time: Lot’s of generosity plus rising real estate and trucker Wi-Fi

• The Adoption and Permanency Fund of BC has granted the Lalum’utul’… Continue reading

Coming up in Cowichan: Leaders of Tomorrow; parenting series

Nominate a youth for a Leaders of Tomorrow Award.

Edmonton hostage taker eligible for release

Patrick Clayton was given an 11-year sentence and granted day parole in 2015

Critics urge Ottawa to clear backlog of disabled veterans

Some fear money from this year’s federal budget won’t be enough to help Veterans Affairs Canada

New public school funding model could be in place by 2019, says ministry of education

Review panel appointed by Rob Fleming to change how schools receive public funding

Welfare woes: trying to stem the ‘cheque effect’

Victoria police chief suggests staggering welfare payments, others say solution not that simple

Cellphone catches fire, delays takeoff of Vancouver-bound flight

Plane was in Toronto, about to depart to Vancouver International Airport

B.C. Hydro rate freeze refused, rate goes up 3% in April

Utility a ‘financial mess,’ Energy Minister Michelle Mungall says

Most Read