Awash in sea of larcenous greed

Loblaws, our largest national grocery chain, admitted its involvement in a bread price-fixing scheme, issued a faint mea culpa, agreed to pay a minimal token restitution amount and mysteriously its problems with the Competition Bureau (with the possibility of jail time) went away.

That same Loblaws is now in court battling the Canada Revenue Agency over $480 million in unpaid taxes, interest and penalties that CRA alleges Loblaws owes as a result of an offshore banking scheme that it set up.

Meanwhile, Rogers, one of our largest national cellphone providers, is accused by former employees of coaching and pushing its call centre staff to lie to and cheat customers who call in, so as to meet sales targets.

I have long maintained, and each passing day seems to prove me correct, that we are awash in a sea of narcissistic incompetence fueled by larcenous greed. Rules? Rules are for suckers and losers.

Drew Dangerfield

Duncan