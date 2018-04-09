Attestations for government grants unfair

I was very disappointed to recently learn that our own MP Alistair MacGregor voted to support the Liberal values attestation.

As someone who has difficulty squaring that my son was once in the womb and thusly had no rights and could have easily been a terminated pregnancy I find it alarming that I no longer qualify for certain grants from the government despite being a fairly prolific taxpayer. I worry about how much longer before attestations become a requirement for not only government employment but just employment in general.

Worse yet, does this attestation set the trend for future political parties to set their own value tests when they are in power, say a conservative values test demanding support of pipelines?

It is truly disappointing that Canada has politicians, including our own local politicians who will so blatantly devalue the beliefs of Canadians who do not share their personal ideologies and withhold government opportunity from them. There are now two groups of Canadians, those who are willing to agree to Liberal/NDP values and those who do not. Those who do not are not entitled to the full opportunities that the government of Canada is willing to offer to the former group.

So sad…

Martin Barker

Duncan