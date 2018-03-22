Our government needs to revisit the facts and figures and save this boondoggle from proceeding.

Ask province to revisit Site C decision

In 2016, then MLA John Horgan donated $100 to the “Stakes in the Peace” fundraiser being organized by the Peace Valley Environmental Association. The fundraiser to fight the Site C dam saw over 700 yellow stakes purchased and put into the land in front of Ken and Arleen Boon’s farm in the Peace River Valley.

Ken, and others, spoke last night at Duncan United Church regarding this “about face” of our premier. Guy Dauncy showed proof of wind and solar creating the same amount of electricity as the dam, and thereby saving some of the best alluvial agricultural land in Canada. Sonia Furstenau told of the difficulty the three Greens had in making a choice whether to bring down the government and have another election for who knows what result. The B.C Utilities Commission advised mostly against the project.

But something changed Horgan’s mind. Our government needs to revisit the facts and figures without prejudice and save this boondoggle from proceeding. After 80 years it will be useless, and our need for food will have grown exponentially. Then what?

Site C workers are not allowed to talk; are not allowed cell phones, are trying to stabilize sliding banks at ever increasing costs, and the public is told nothing. Chinese construction will provide what quality of work?

If you care about food security and the wise use of our taxes; new jobs in alternative power sources proven to work in other cloudy nations, please write to our government asking them to revisit their decision to ruin the Peace.

P. Foot

Duncan